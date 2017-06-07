Kiwi player Michael Venus through to French Open doubles semi-final

New Zealand tennis player Michael Venus and US partner Ryan Harrison are through to the semi-finals of the French Open doubles.

It's the first time a New Zealand man has made the doubles semifinals of a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and American Tommy Ho reached the last four at the French Open in 1995.

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Venus and Harrison downed seventh-seeded Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spanish partner Marcel Granollers 6-2 3-6 6-3 in 91 minutes after a rain-delayed match.

They broke Dodig twice in the opening set to take it 6-2 but the Kiwi was broken early in the second set allowing Dodig and Granollers to level the match.

Games went with serve until the sixth game of the decider when Granollers was broken and Venus and Harrison kept their composure to close out the match.

"It was always going to be a tough match, but I'm really excited to be through," Venus said.

"The level we played today was great and hopefully we can keep it going.

"We started off the game well, we got up and that was key. We managed to get the first two points in the game, and our energy and excitement raised and the shots started to fall for us."

They saved seven of eight break points against their serve in the match which was a telling statistic. Venus and Harrison were able to convert three of their seven break point chances

The pair will face Colombian 16th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semi-final on Thursday night (NZT).

The South Americans reached the Roland Garros doubles final in 2011, and Venus says they'll present a huge challenge.