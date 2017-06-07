 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Kiwi player Michael Venus through to French Open doubles semi-final

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand tennis player Michael Venus and US partner Ryan Harrison are through to the semi-finals of the French Open doubles.

It's the first time a New Zealand man has made the doubles semifinals of a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and American Tommy Ho reached the last four at the French Open in 1995.

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic. ATP Mens Tennis Tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 9 January 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Venus and Harrison downed seventh-seeded Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spanish partner Marcel Granollers 6-2 3-6 6-3 in 91 minutes after a rain-delayed match.

They broke Dodig twice in the opening set to take it 6-2 but the Kiwi was broken early in the second set allowing Dodig and Granollers to level the match.

Games went with serve until the sixth game of the decider when Granollers was broken and Venus and Harrison kept their composure to close out the match.

They will face Colombian 16th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah for a place in the final.

"It was always going to be a tough match, but I'm really excited to be through," Venus said.

"The level we played today was great and hopefully we can keep it going.

"We started off the game well, we got up and that was key. We managed to get the first two points in the game, and our energy and excitement raised and the shots started to fall for us."

They saved seven of eight break points against their serve in the match which was a telling statistic. Venus and Harrison were able to convert three of their seven break point chances

The pair will face Colombian 16th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semi-final on Thursday night (NZT).

The South Americans reached the Roland Garros doubles final in 2011, and Venus says they'll present a huge challenge.

"They are an established doubles team and obviously playing well so it is going to be another tough match."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck

00:48
2
He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.

Video: 'It was fully our error' - Peter Burling promises quick return from massive Team New Zealand crash

00:30
3
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:21
4
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

00:30
5
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ