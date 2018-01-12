Kiwi Michael Venus through to ATP Finals doubles final

Kiwi Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen have advanced to the doubles final at the ATP Finals in London, after a comeback victory over the world's top ranked duo in London.

Seeded fifth coming into the end of year tournament, Venus and Klaasen faced off against Colombian duo Robert Farah and Juan Cabal in the semi-finals, dropping the first set 6-7.

However, Venus and Klaasen rallied in the second set, taking it 7-6 to force a decider, having trailed 4-0 in the tiebreak.

The Kiwi-South African duo took the third and final set 10-6, setting up a tournament final against Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France to be played tomorrow.