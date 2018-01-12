TODAY |

Kiwi Michael Venus through to ATP Finals doubles final

1 NEWS
More From
Tennis

Kiwi Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen have advanced to the doubles final at the ATP Finals in London, after a comeback victory over the world's top ranked duo in London.

Seeded fifth coming into the end of year tournament, Venus and Klaasen faced off against Colombian duo Robert Farah and Juan Cabal in the semi-finals, dropping the first set 6-7.

However, Venus and Klaasen rallied in the second set, taking it 7-6 to force a decider, having trailed 4-0 in the tiebreak.

The Kiwi-South African duo took the third and final set 10-6, setting up a tournament final against Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France to be played tomorrow.

Venus and Klaasen have already wracked up over $450,000 in prize money this week, with a final victory to earn them a further $318,000.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Watch: Tongan-Kiwi Junior Fa drops US opponent twice with brutal body shots as he wins in Utah
2
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
3
South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report
4
Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio maintains his perfect record with KO win in the US
5
Fiji turn on the style to claim thrilling victory over Barbarians
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

'Is that a serious question?' Rafa Nadal stunned by reporter's bizarre questions about marriage

Former champions Goerges, Isner signed on for ASB Classic return

Andy Murray's emotions get the better of him, tells rival to 'shut up' in heated match

Novak Djokovic tests shoulder fitness against sumo wrestlers ahead of Japan Open