Kiwi Michael Venus reaches men's doubles final at Wimbledon

New Zealand tennis player Michael Venus has cemented his spot in the men's doubles final at Wimbledon.

Venus and his doubles partner, South African Raven Klassen defeated Joe Salisbury of Britain and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 overnight.

It is the second time Venus has reached the men's grand slam final after he reached last year's French Open final.

He also made it to the final stage of last year's mixed doubles at the US Open.