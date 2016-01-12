 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Kiwi Michael Venus reaches doubles quarter-finals of French Open

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus is through to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Michael Venus of New Zealand during Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus competes in the night session at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

Venus and American partner Ryan Harrison battled back to beat Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (India) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in their third round match at Roland Garros in Paris.

The Indian duo dominated for long periods of the two hour and six minute match after they broke Harrison in the fifth game of the first set and went on to take the opener 6-4.

Venus was broken to love in the opening game of the second set and although the Kiwi-American pair broke straight back, Harrison dropped serve for the second time at 5-5.

But with Raja and Sharan serving for the match, Harrison and Venus played an inspired return game to break Sharan and turn the match.

They won a tight tiebreaker to force a deciding third set, and proved unstoppable in cruising through the final set 6-2.

Venus said the breakthrough into the top eight at a major tournament was exciting.

"I've been knocking on the door but haven't quite got over the line. We were almost out of that match today - we're very lucky to be where we are," he said.

Harrison and Venus will take on Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Marcel Granollers of Spain, who beat Kiwi Marcus Daniell and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner in the first round.

Venus says the seventh-seeded Dodig and Granollers will present a real challenge.

"Obviously they are both very good singles players also on top of their doubles achievements. It's going to be a tough match."

Venus is the first New Zealander to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and American partner Pat Galbraith at Wimbledon in 1998.

Regardless of the result, Venus is guaranteed a healthy pay day, sharing $NZ113,000 with Harrison for making the quarter-finals.

That jumps to a guaranteed $NZ208,000 if they win through to the semis.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

01:53
2
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

'I'm a product of a village' - All Blacks icon Sir Michael Jones humbled by knighthood

01:38
3
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

00:24
4
Umaga, O'driscoll

Watch: Relieved Tana Umaga spared by British media about his devastating tackle on Brian O'Driscoll in 2005 Lions tour

00:28
5
After a rocky start, the junior NZ side found their stride against the Italians using sheer pace and class.

Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ