Kiwi Michael Venus handed decent draw in quest for second grand slam doubles title at Aussie Open

Kiwi doubles tennis specialist Michael Venus has been handed a decent draw for this month's Australian Open grand-slam tilt.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Venus and South African doubles partner Raven Klaasen, seeded eighth, will play American Scott Lipsky and Spaniard David Marrero in the Open first round.

They will not face a seeded pairing until the third round at the earliest, where they could take on the ninth-seeded Feliciano and Marc Lopez.

Venus, alongside former doubles partner Ryan Harrison, won the French Open title last year, becoming the first Kiwi to win a grand slam since 1979.

Elsewhere, Venus' Kiwi compatriots Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak earned straightforward and difficult draws respectively.

Daniell, partnering Briton Dominic Inglot, will go toe-to-toe with Canadian Adi Shamasdin and Briton Neal Skupski in the first round.

Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof, meanwhile, are more than likely to face the seventh-seeded Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in the second round.

Marach and Pavic won this year's ASB Classic doubles title.

Venus was eliminated at the semi-final stage in last week's Auckland doubles action, while Daniell and Sitak both fell out early.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FIRST-ROUND DOUBLES DRAWS:

- Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen (8) vs Scott Lipsky and David Marrero

- Marcus Daniell and Dominic Inglot vs Adi Shamasdin and Neal Skupski