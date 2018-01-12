Kiwi Michael Venus handed decent draw in quest for second grand slam doubles title at Aussie Open

Source:NZN
Kiwi doubles tennis specialist Michael Venus has been handed a decent draw for this month's Australian Open grand-slam tilt.
Michael Venus during the ASB Classic
Venus and South African doubles partner Raven Klaasen, seeded eighth, will play American Scott Lipsky and Spaniard David Marrero in the Open first round.
They will not face a seeded pairing until the third round at the earliest, where they could take on the ninth-seeded Feliciano and Marc Lopez.
Venus, alongside former doubles partner Ryan Harrison, won the French Open title last year, becoming the first Kiwi to win a grand slam since 1979.
Elsewhere, Venus' Kiwi compatriots Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak earned straightforward and difficult draws respectively.
Daniell, partnering Briton Dominic Inglot, will go toe-to-toe with Canadian Adi Shamasdin and Briton Neal Skupski in the first round.
Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof, meanwhile, are more than likely to face the seventh-seeded Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in the second round.
Marach and Pavic won this year's ASB Classic doubles title.
Venus was eliminated at the semi-final stage in last week's Auckland doubles action, while Daniell and Sitak both fell out early.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FIRST-ROUND DOUBLES DRAWS:
- Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen (8) vs Scott Lipsky and David Marrero
- Marcus Daniell and Dominic Inglot vs Adi Shamasdin and Neal Skupski
- Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof vs Peter Gojowczyk and Florian Mayer.
