Tennis


Kiwi Michael Venus falls to defeat in Wimbledon doubles final

Kiwi tennis ace Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen have fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, losing their doubles final in a five set thriller to American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

Venus and partner Raven Klaasen lost to Americans Jack Sock and Mike Bryan in five sets.
In a slow start, the Kiwi and South African combination dropped their first set, going down 6-3, before coming back to take the second in a tiebreaker 7-6.

The pair then fell behind again, surrendering the third set 6-3 once more, before taking the fourth 7-5 to set up a deciding fifth set.

The deciding set would ultimately fall the way of the Americans, breaking serve at the death to take it 7-5, denying Venus the chance of becoming the first Kiwi to win a Wimbledon title since Anthony Wilding in 1914.

