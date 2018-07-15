Kiwi Michael Venus falls to defeat in Wimbledon doubles final

Kiwi tennis ace Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen have fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, losing their doubles final in a five set thriller to American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

In a slow start, the Kiwi and South African combination dropped their first set, going down 6-3, before coming back to take the second in a tiebreaker 7-6.

The pair then fell behind again, surrendering the third set 6-3 once more, before taking the fourth 7-5 to set up a deciding fifth set.