Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus is still pinching himself after securing a spot in the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon this morning.

Venus and his doubles partner, South African Raven Klassen defeated Joe Salisbury of Britain and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 overnight.

"Yeah ecstatic, if you had told me at the beginning of the fortnight we'll be getting ready for the final here I don't know if I would have quite believed you," Venus told 1 NEWS.

"It has been an awesome run and we've played great again today.

"We were in some tricky spots early on and just kept battling, we found our rhythm towards the end. It was great to get through that one."

It is the second time Venus has reached the men's grand slam men's doubles final after he reached last year's French Open final.

He also made it to the final stage of last year's mixed doubles at the US Open.

"Super excited for it (final) I think it is nice that we have played on it, so we kind of know the surroundings and we kind of know what to expect."