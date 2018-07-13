 

Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus is still pinching himself after securing a spot in the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon this morning.

Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Source: 1 NEWS

Venus and his doubles partner, South African Raven Klassen defeated Joe Salisbury of Britain and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 overnight.

"Yeah ecstatic, if you had told me at the beginning of the fortnight we'll be getting ready for the final here I don't know if I would have quite believed you," Venus told 1 NEWS.

"It has been an awesome run and we've played great again today.

"We were in some tricky spots early on and just kept battling, we found our rhythm towards the end. It was great to get through that one."

It is the second time Venus has reached the men's grand slam men's doubles final after he reached last year's French Open final.

Venus and his doubles partner Raven Klassen of South Africa defeated Joe Salisbury of Britain and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He also made it to the final stage of last year's mixed doubles at the US Open.

"Super excited for it (final) I think it is nice that we have played on it, so we kind of know the surroundings and we kind of know what to expect."

Venus and Klassen will take on US players Jack Sock and Mike Bryan in the final.

Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

The West Midlands Ambulance Service reported a 100 per cent spike in call outs an hour after the final whistle.

'Just madness' - World Cup loss leads to massive spike in street violence in England

