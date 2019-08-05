Kiwi Michael Venus claims men's doubles title at Citi Open with comeback victory

TODAY |

Kiwi Michael Venus has made his way back to the winners circle with his second ATP 500 title this year after being one half of the winning duo to claim the men's doubles title at the Citi Open this morning.

Venus and South African partner Raven Klaasen beat Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romanian Horia Tecau 3-6, 6-3, 10-2 in a 74-minute contest in Washington today.

The title is their third ATP crown together after winning the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany in June earlier this year.

In their march to the final, the pair defeated Roland Garros champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, singles star Andy Murray and his brother Jamie Murray and second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

With the victory, Venus and Klaasen earn 500 ATP doubles ranking points, which will likely see the Kiwi move inside the top 10 to a career-high-eighth, as well as a split prizemoney worth NZ$188,000.

As a duo, the pair are set to become the second-best ranked men's doubles duo in the world behind Columbian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

However, Venus will be teaming up with someone else next week when he enters the Rogers Cup in Montreal with Klaasen unable to enter Canada due to visa issues.

The pair will team up again the following week though when they head to Cincinnati for their final tournament before entering the US Open later this month.

Venus and Raven Klaasen beat Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 3-6, 6-3, 10-2 to claim the crown in Washington. Source: Tennis TV
