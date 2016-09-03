Kiwi Marcus Daniell through to ASB Classic doubles second round

Kiwi Marcus Daniell and doubles partner Marcelo Demoliner have advanced through to the next round of the ASB Classic doubles tournament, after a straight sets victory over the pair of Joao Sousa and Guillermo Duran.

Marcus Daniell Source: Getty

After being knocked out of the singles draw by Spain's Feliciano Lopez, Daniell was much more comfortable in the doubles arena during his straight sets victory.

Daneill and Demoliner won the match 6-4, 6-4 against Duran and Sousa, who caused an upset in the singles round earlier in the day by defeating tournament fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.