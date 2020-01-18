TODAY |

Kiwi Marcus Daniell falls to defeat in ASB Classic doubles final

Kiwi Marcus Daniell and partner Phillipp Oswald have fallen to a straight sets defeat in the final of the ASB Classic doubles, going down to Ben McLachlan and Luke Bambridge.

Luke Bambridge and Ben McLachlan against Marcus Daniell and Phillipp Oswald Source: Photosport

Up against the British and Japanese duo, Kiwi Daniell was out to win his home event for the second time having previously lifted the ASB Classic doubles crown 10 years ago.

While McLachlan, who was born in Queenstown but represents Japan, was out to defend his 2019 title, .

The first set began with both sets of players managing to hold serve, before McLachlan and Bambridge broke serve to take a 3-2 advantage.

Daniell and Oswald managed to break back to level scores at 4-4.

Unable to be separated at 6-6, a tie break was needed to decide the first set, with McLachlan and Bambridge racing to a 3-0 lead before they held their nerve to close out the first set 7-6 (7-3).

The second set would also go with serve, until Bambridge and McLachlan broke in the eighth game, taking a 5-3 lead.

Serving for the match, the British-Japanese combo didn't slip, including an ace from McLachlan for a 30-0 lead.

One final error from Oswald would seal the title, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, McLachlan claiming his second straight ASB Classic doubles title.

