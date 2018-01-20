 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Kiwi Marcus Daniell cruises into Australian Open doubles third round

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi Marcus Daniell has cruised into the Australian Open doubles third round with British partner Dominic Inglot.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain compete in their second round men's doubles match against Hugo Nys of France and Benoit Paire of France on day six of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain compete in their second round men's doubles match against Hugo Nys of France and Benoit Paire of France on day six of the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Source: Getty

Daniell and Inglot trumped French pairing Benoit Paire and Hugo Nys 6-4 6-2 in under an hour in today's second-round action in Melbourne.

They'll face Chilean Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski for a place in the quarter-finals of a grand slam - a pair they defeated last October in an ATP tournament in Switzerland.

Daniell, ranked 38th in the world in doubles, was bullish about his chances.

"We had a close match against them and they're a rising team, and have won two close matches - we know them and are ready to dominate," Daniell said.

"I'm ready to go deep in a slam, so no reason why it can't be this one."

Daniell and Inglot defeated Canadian Adil Shamasdin and Britain's Neal Skupski in three sets in Thursday's first round, with the former the sole surviving Kiwi.

Eighth-seeded New Zealander Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen are already out, beaten in the first round by Scott Lipsky and David Marrero, while Kiwi Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof are also gone.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Vestas 11th Hour Racing team captained by American Charlie Enright in action during the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018 Leg 2 start from Lisbon to Cape Town at the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal on November 5, 2017. (Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Volvo Ocean Race yacht involved in fatal collision with fishing boat near Hong Kong

00:33
2
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:31
3
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the under-19 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals after beating South Africa by 71 runs in Tauranga.

NZ U19 trump South Africa at World Cup, set to face Afghanistan in quarter-finals

02:19
4
Jamie Lee Tuhoe is seven months pregnant but that doesn't stop her from competing for her elite W6 women's squad.

Pregnant competitor takes part at Waka Ama sprint nationals in Lake Karapiro

00:30
5
The Knights defeated the Stags by nine wickets in today's Super Smash final.

Northern Knights crush woeful Central Stags to lift NZ T20 crown

00:28
The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly Parliament.

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 