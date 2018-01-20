Kiwi Marcus Daniell cruises into Australian Open doubles third round

Kiwi Marcus Daniell has cruised into the Australian Open doubles third round with British partner Dominic Inglot.

Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain compete in their second round men's doubles match against Hugo Nys of France and Benoit Paire of France on day six of the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne. Source: Getty

Daniell and Inglot trumped French pairing Benoit Paire and Hugo Nys 6-4 6-2 in under an hour in today's second-round action in Melbourne.

They'll face Chilean Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski for a place in the quarter-finals of a grand slam - a pair they defeated last October in an ATP tournament in Switzerland.

Daniell, ranked 38th in the world in doubles, was bullish about his chances.

"We had a close match against them and they're a rising team, and have won two close matches - we know them and are ready to dominate," Daniell said.

"I'm ready to go deep in a slam, so no reason why it can't be this one."

Daniell and Inglot defeated Canadian Adil Shamasdin and Britain's Neal Skupski in three sets in Thursday's first round, with the former the sole surviving Kiwi.