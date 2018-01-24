Kiwi Marcus Daniell bows out of Aussie Open after doubles quarter finals loss

New Zealander Marcus Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot have bowed out of the Australian Open men's doubles after losing a tight quarter-final.

In-form No.7 seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-5) in Melbourne today.

Austrian Marach and Croatian Pavic didn't drop serve all match and finally closed out the contest with their fifth match point after two hours and 40 minutes.

Daniell, the last New Zealander left in the event, and Inglot put up a determined fight and had their serve broken just once - in the very first game.

They led the second-set tie-break 5-0, saw their opponents comeback to take the lead, saved that match point and then two more, before taking the contest into a deciding set.

Despite the defeat, Daniell's best showing in a grand slam will see him climb to a career-high doubles ranking in the mid-to-low 30s, when the latest list comes out next week.

Marach and Pavic are unbeaten in 2018, having won titles in Doha and at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

They next face the unseeded combination of Ben McLachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff.

McLachlan, who hails from Queenstown but is representing Japan, and his German partner made it through by upsetting the top seeds.

They beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazilian Marcelo Melo 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5).