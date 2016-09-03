Kiwi Marcus Daniell advances into US Open men's doubles round of 16

New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian partner Philipp Oswald are into the US Open men's doubles round of 16 in New York.

Marcus Daniell Source: Getty

The duo stunned 7th seeds, Austria's Oliver Marach and South African, Raven Klaasen.

The 6-3 7-6 (5) was the pair's first match together in more than six months.

The US Open doubles draw has been reduced from 64 teams to 32 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Zealander and Austrian will next play Americans Christopher Eubanks and MacKenzie McDonald.