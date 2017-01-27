Kiwi junior Finn Reynolds beaten in the boys doubles final at the Australian Open

Finn Reynolds is buzzing about the experience after being beaten in the final of the junior boys doubles at the Australian Open.

Hawke's Bay left-hander Reynold and his Portuguese partner Durate Vale lost a thrilling final at the grand slam tournament in Melbourne, which was decided by a super tiebreaker.

Fourth seeds Yu Hsiou Hsu (Taipei) and Lingxi Zhao (China) win 6-7 6-4 10-5 in an hour and a half.

Reynolds says the tournament was memorable and has provided a boost to his fledgling career.

"I always knew I could play pretty decent doubles," he said.

"I just want to take some of that into my singles as well and hopefully get my ranking up.

"Hopefully there will be plenty more of these in the future and I can go one better."

The last New Zealand junior to contest a junior final at a grand slam was Steven Downs in 1993.