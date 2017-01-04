Kiwi Jade Lewis eliminated from ASB Classic doubles in first round

Kiwi tennis player Jade Lewis and Taiwanese doubles partner Shu-Ying Hsieh have fallen out of the ASB Classic in the first round.

Jade Lewis from New Zealand during the ASB Classic Women's Tournament on Day 2 at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Hsieh and the 19-year-old Lewis - who lost her women's singles first-round match in straight sets yesterday - fell 6-1 6-0 to Nao Hibino and Darija Jurak.

They were never in the hunt in today's Auckland action.

No female Kiwis remain in either singles or doubles Classic contention.

Lewis had lost her singles match 6-4 6-3 to Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova, while compatriots Paige Mary Hourigan and Erin Routliffe fell short of a doubles quarter-final berth with a tiebreak loss to Arantxa Rus and Silvia Soler-Espinosa.

Lewis will now head to Egypt for three ITF $15,000 tournaments, before meeting up with her New Zealand teammates for their Fed Cup promotion tilt.