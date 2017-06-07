Kiwi French Open doubles winner Michael Venus to link up with Ryan Harrison for Wimbledon

Freshly-minted grand slam champion Michael Venus is delighted Ryan Harrison will play doubles with him at Wimbledon after all.

Kiwi Venus and American Harrison combined to win the French Open title last week, making them the fifth ranked combination in the world in the updated rankings.

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Source: Photosport

That leaves them on target to be ranked among the top eight pairs who contest the year-end ATP World Tour doubles tournament in London.

Such a carrot prompted Harrison to reverse his original decision to play singles only at Wimbledon in July.

The world No.41 singles player didn't initially want his campaign affected by draining best-of-five sets employed in the doubles at the London grasscourt grand slam.

Venus would like nothing more than for the pair to return to the city in November to contest the lucrative event at The O2 Arena.

"It's something we're targeting and we're playing so well as a combination," said Venus.

"Playing at the O2 is such a unique and special opportunity that we want to give ourselves the best possible chance to get there."

Venus is ranked 15th in doubles and Harrison 30th following their triumph in Paris.