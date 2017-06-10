Kiwi French Open doubles champ Michael Venus through to third round at Wimbledon

Source:NZN
All three Kiwi men's doubles players remain alive at Wimbledon after French Open champion Michael Venus joined Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak in the third round.
Source: 1 NEWS
Tenth-seeded Venus and American Ryan Harrison, who charged to a historic title at Roland Garros last month, needed four sets to overcome Swedes Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom.
Their 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-4 win in just under three hours on Saturday sends them into a clash with sixth seeds Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Marcel Granollers (Spain) for a place in the quarter-finals.
Daniell and Sitak, who were both involved in straight set wins a day earlier, are both lining up unseeded combinations.
Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner must overcome British brothers Neal and Ken Skupski.
Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe face Marcin Matkowski (Poland) and Max Mirnyi (Belarus).
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport