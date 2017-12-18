Kiwi French Open champion Michael Venus seeded second for ASB Classic doubles

Kiwi tennis star and doubles specialist Michael Venus has earned second seed for next month's ASB Classic men's doubles event.

Venus, the world No.15 and reigning French Open doubles champion alongside American Ryan Harrison, will take to the court with new South African partner Raven Klaasen in Auckland, having won on home soil in 2016.

He and Klaasen will be among the tournament favourites.

"I love coming home to play, I've had some success in the past and there's no place I'd rather play," the 30-year-old Venus said.

Elsewhere, Kiwi compatriots Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak have also earned direct entry into the doubles main draw alongside their respective partners.

The 28-year-old Daniell will join Briton Dominic Inglot on the court, while the 31-year-old Sitak will play alongside Dutchman Wesley Koolhof.

Only 10 doubles pairings earn Classic main draw berths.

"It's great to have all three of our Kiwis make it into the main draw - these boys have been representing us so well," Classic director Karl Budge said.