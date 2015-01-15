Kiwi duo given wildcards into ASB Classic main draw

This year's ASB Classic men's event will have a distinctly Kiwi flavour to it, with the pair of Artem Sitak and Michael Venus being awarded wildcards into the main tournament draw.

Michael Venus (left) and Artem Sitak talk doubles tactics at the Heineken Open

Sitak has been drawn to face Jeremy Chardy of France in the first round of the Auckland tournament, while Venus has been handed a tough match against sixth seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

A third wildcard entry has been awarded to Germany's Dustin Brown, who will face off against a currently unknown qualifier.

Elsewhere in the draw, the tournaments top three seeds, Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer of Spain and American John Isner have all been given first round bye's.