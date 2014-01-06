 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Kiwi Artem Sitak ousted from Australian Open doubles

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi tennis player Artem Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have been knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles, beaten by seventh seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in Melbourne.

Artem Sitak in action

Source: Photosport

The Austrian/Croatian combination, who won the ASB Classic doubles title in Auckland last week, had to work hard for their 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 round of 32 win, taking a shade under two hours to shake off Sitak and Koolhof.

The loss leaves just one combination involving a Kiwi still alive, after Marcus Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot beat Canadian Adil Shamasdin and Britain's Neal Skupski 6-4 2-6 6-3.

They will face Hugo Nys and Benoit Paire the next round, after the French duo downed 13th seeds Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) and Julio Peralta of Chile 6-4 0-6 6-2.

Eighth-seeded New Zealander Michael Venus and South African partner Raven Klaasen are already out, beaten 7-6 (16-14) 7-6 (7-4) in the first round by American Scott Lipsky and Spaniard David Marrero.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

2
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

3
Ken McClure of Canterbury batting during the the Ford Trophy one day cricket elimination final game between Canterbury v Otago Volts held at Hagley Oval. 27 January 2016. Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Canterbury cricketer sentenced to community work for assaulting man

00:37
4
George said the Kiwi centre's offensive rebounding abilities is unmatched.

Watch: 'We can take any shot' - Steven Adams' superstar teammate heaps praise on Kiwi's impact for team

5
New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga, Saturday, January 13, 2018. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand target unbeaten pool stage at U19 World Cup

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.

01:25
The screen is made up of 175 LED panels and is far bigger than previous version.

Major investment in modernising news coverage sees TVNZ unveil huge new studio screen

The 17m-long screen which will be the backdrop to TVNZ news programmes from Monday.


01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 