Kiwi Artem Sitak ousted from Australian Open doubles

Kiwi tennis player Artem Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have been knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles, beaten by seventh seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in Melbourne.

Artem Sitak in action Source: Photosport

The Austrian/Croatian combination, who won the ASB Classic doubles title in Auckland last week, had to work hard for their 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 round of 32 win, taking a shade under two hours to shake off Sitak and Koolhof.

The loss leaves just one combination involving a Kiwi still alive, after Marcus Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot beat Canadian Adil Shamasdin and Britain's Neal Skupski 6-4 2-6 6-3.

They will face Hugo Nys and Benoit Paire the next round, after the French duo downed 13th seeds Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) and Julio Peralta of Chile 6-4 0-6 6-2.