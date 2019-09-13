TODAY |

Kim Clijsters sets March date for tennis return

Source:  AAP

Former world No.1 Kim Clijsters says she will make her delayed return to women's tennis after a seven-year absence in March.

Kim Clijsters holds her trophy after winning the 2009 US Open. Source: Associated Press

The Belgian Clijsters, 36, said on Twitter she plans to play at the March 2-8 Mexican tournament in Monterrey, followed by the Indian Wells Masters and the Charleston clay court event.

Clijsters announced her 2020 return in September but a January start was made impossible by a knee injury.

"I am looking forward to playing my first tournament. Practice has been long enough but I have to be patient for a few more weeks and then I will be ready to go," the mother-of-three said on Monday.

Clijsters won 41 career titles, include four grand slams, and became No.1 for the first time in 2003.

She retired for the first time in 2007, returning two years later and lifting a second US Open title following 2005's win in only her third tournament.

She also won the New York grand slam in 2010 and the 2011 Australian Open before retiring again in 2012.

