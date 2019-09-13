TODAY |

Kim Clijsters planning return to tennis seven years after retirement

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is planning another comeback.

A mother of three, the Belgian who retired after the 2012 US Open wants a new challenge, she told the WTA in an interview on its website on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Clijsters, who started her professional career in 1997, took a first break from tennis in 2007.

She returned after a 26-month hiatus and won the 2009 US Open, becoming the first mother to win a Grand Slam title since Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon in 1980.

She successfully defended her title at Flushing Meadows in 2010, and her 2011 Australian Open victory returned her to the top of the rankings.

She won her first Grand Slam title at the 2005 US Open.

"I don't feel like I need to prove anything, but I want to challenge myself and I want to be strong again," she said.

"Let's see if I can get my body in shape to play tennis at a level where I would like it to be at, that I have in mind of where I would like to get to, and see if it's possible. To see, first of all, if my body is capable of even doing that."

The WTA said that as a former top-ranked player Clijsters can receive unlimited wild cards at its tournaments.

Kim Clijsters holds her trophy after winning the 2009 US Open. Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Front Row: The 'BS call' thrown at the All Blacks and RWC pool predictions
2
'I worry about his future' - NRL pundits admit concern for Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
3
Kiwis won't rush to welcome back Taumalolo, Fusitu'a if Mate Ma'a Tonga revolt
4
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
5
'I couldn't say no' – Ex-Warriors boss Frank Endacott named as Mate Ma'a Tonga coach
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Rafael Nadal breaks down in tears waiting for trophy presentation after winning US Open

Rafael Nadal claims 19th grand slam title after winning gruelling US Open final

'I want to make a name for myself' - US Open champion Andreescu shoots down Serena Williams comparisons

Canadian Bianca Andreescu apologises to US Open crowd for beating Serena Williams