Kākahu cloak created in honour of first Māori to play at Wimbledon to be awarded to ASB Classic winner

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Ruia Morrison, the first Māori to play at Wimbledon, says she’s “over the moon” to have a kākahu cloak created in her honour for the ASB Classic winner.

Ruia Morrison reached the quarterfinals of the famous tournament in 1957. Source: 1 NEWS

The cloak, hand-woven by two local Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei weavers, will be presented to the women’s champion at next month’s tournament.

“I’m actually stoked and over the moon. Extremely humbled to be given the honour,” the 83-year-old told 1 NEWS.

The feathers on the cloak are from a native duck of New Zealand, the Putangitangi (paradise duck).

It was blessed by local kaumatua this morning.

But Morrison is not playing favourites over who she’d like to see earn it.

“I never think in that way. I know I'll be tickled pink to watch the standard of each one of them who are playing."

