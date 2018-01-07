Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

Julia Goerges has won the ASB Classic women's singles title for the first time, downing Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in today's final.

In a match delayed by this week's persistent Auckland rain, Goerges ran riot against the Danish top seed, slamming unplayable winners over and over.

The German world No.14 broke in the first game of both sets to place early pressure on Wozniacki, holding serve to claim the first set before proceeding to a tiebreak in the second, which she won 7-4.