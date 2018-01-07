 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

share

Source:

NZN

Julia Goerges has won the ASB Classic women's singles title for the first time, downing Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in today's final.

The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.
Source: SKY

In a match delayed by this week's persistent Auckland rain, Goerges ran riot against the Danish top seed, slamming unplayable winners over and over.

The German world No.14 broke in the first game of both sets to place early pressure on Wozniacki, holding serve to claim the first set before proceeding to a tiebreak in the second, which she won 7-4.

Her victory at the Classic is her third consecutive WTA title, having won events in late 2017 in Moscow and Zhuhai.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.

Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

00:29
2
Shaun and Mitchell Marsh added 169 runs in the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Australia declare with 303-run lead after Marsh brothers dominate England

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Venus Williams of the USA during the 2016 ASB Classic Womens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 5 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

'I feel like I'm in good form' - Venus Williams out to claim sister Serena's Australian Open crown

00:31
5
Fleetwood Town's Chris Neal is sorted after his side's 0-0 draw with Leicester.

Goalkeeper wins year's supply of pizza after FA Cup shutout

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


02:44
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 