Julia Goerges storms into ASB Classic final in straight sets masterclass

German second seed Julia Goerges has bludgeoned her way to tomorrow's ASB Classic final, dispatching Su-Wei Hsieh 6-1 6-4.

Source: SKY

Goerges, the world No.14, racked up a quick first-set lead in Auckland before toiling in the second but eventually emerging triumphant in 74 minutes.

She simply proved too powerful for the Taiwanese Hsieh.

Smashing nine aces across the two sets, Goerges dominated play - barring a brief Hsieh flurry early in the second set - and was a deserved victor.

She'll now face either Danish star Caroline Wozniacki or Sachia Vickery in tomorrow's final, with the two players to face off in today's other semi-final.

Earlier in the day, Goerges had made light work of Slovenian quarter-final opponent Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4, while Hsieh upset Barbora Strycova 0-6 6-2 6-2.

Wozniacki, who also played her quarter-final today, survived a first-set scare to win her Classic quarter-final 4-6 6-2 6-4 over young gun Sofia Kenin.

Wozniacki was sluggish out of the blocks, losing her first set of the tournament, before rebounding to beat her American foe in two-and-a-half hours.

Vickery, meanwhile, upset fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-2.

The 22-year-old Vickery raced out to an early first-set lead and nullified the world No.28 Radwanska's ground-stroke game, winning at a canter.

"I was just so bad in that match, I couldn't feel anything on court - no rhythm, no nothing," the 28-year-old Radwanska said.

"I don't think (Vickery) had to do much today, in that match.

"You just want to forget about those matches."

The women's singles schedule is heavily backlogged due to this week's Auckland downpours, which cancelled all play and pushed both the quarter-finals and semi-finals into today.


