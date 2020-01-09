TODAY |

Julia Goerges on course for third straight ASB Classic title, eases into quarter-final

Source:  1 NEWS

Julia Goerges remains on course for a third straight ASB Classic title, easing into the quarter-final with a straight sets victory over Jil Teichmann.

Julia Goerges in the second round of the 2020 ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Looking to defend her 2018 and 2019 ASB Classic titles, Goerges traded service games with Switzerland's Teichmann at 3-3, before taking control of the first set in style.

Goerges broke serve twice in the next three games, taking the opening set 6-3, having hit 10 winners in the process.

The German wouldn't relent in the second set, winning her first two service games before breaking again. Holding serve again saw Goerges take a 4-1 lead, her cause made easier as Teichmann was forced to recieve treatment for an apparent injury to her left leg.

As Goerges held serve in the second set, Teichmann found herself trying to stay in the match, the reigning champion with the chance to break and claim victory.

Ultimately though, Goerges' class came to the fore, breaking serve once again to seal her progression through into the next round, winning 6-3, 6-2 - now three wins away from a hat-trick of tournament wins in Auckland.

Goerges' quarter-final opponent will be decided later tonight, with fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki up against 2017 champion, Lauren Davis of the USA.

Tennis
