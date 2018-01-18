Jubilant Maria Sharapova books third round Australian Open spot

Maria Sharapova was delighted to avoid a third straight marathon against Latvian counter-puncher Anastasija Sevastova by seeing off the challenge of the No.14 seed 6-1 7-6 (7-4) in searing heat at the Australian Open.



The Russian stepped up when it mattered most in the tiebreak of today's second-round encounter.



After serving a 15-month ban for testing positive to Meldonium at the 2016 Open, Sharapova's much-hyped grand slam comeback was ended by Sevastova in a fourth- round epic at last year's US Open.



The pair met again in Sharapova's next event in Beijing, with the five-time major champion taking the honours on that occasion in a match decided by a third-set tiebreak.



The former world No.1 and 2008 Australian Open champion raced through the first set on Thursday but was made to work much harder in the second by Sevastova as the heat became a real factor.



"When she broke me back in the second set it was like 'oh, it's going to be three sets again'," said Sharapova, who dominated the winners' count 30-6.



"She's a tough opponent.



"I knew I had to get off to a good start because I didn't do that on the previous two occasions.



"I just wanted to get through today and I'm glad that I did."

