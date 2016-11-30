Juan Martin del Potro withdraws from ASB Classic, Australian Open

Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed his withdrawal from the Australian Open and the Auckland ATP event, after dropping hints recently that he would miss the January tournaments.

Argentine media reported that the Davis Cup hero from last month believed he would not be fit enough to compete as he continues the rehabilitation of his left wrist - which has been a problem throughout his career - and concentrates on the Argentine Davis Cup title defence.

The player's management has confirmed that the former US Open winner, now ranked 38th, will only start his ATP season in February but could not say at which tournament.