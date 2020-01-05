Joking Serena Williams says she 'had to come back' to NZ after ASB Classic failure - 'I'm not pregnant this time'

Serena Williams was all smiles today talking about her return to Auckland - a contrast, she says, of her last visit to New Zealand and the 2017 ASB Classic.

"I just remember it being windy and I was angry and I was hating my now-husband," Williams told media at a press conference today.

"I was like, 'I can't stand you and I don't know why'."

Williams was six weeks pregnant at the time but wasn't aware which she believes led to her emotional behaviour on and off the court.

"Looking back, it's just so surreal and crazy so now that I'm here, I just have all these funny memories of me being miserable in the first trimester of pregnancy.

"For a woman, that first trimester is tough and to not know is even tougher."

Williams was the top seed of the 2017 tournament but was bundled out in the second round 6-4 7-6 6-4 by fellow American Madison Brengle. Throughout the contest and afterwards Williams was vocal about the weather conditions and how the wind effected her play.

She said after her early departure then she only had one choice.

"I always knew I would have to come back, for sure," she said.

"I just feel like last time, so many things were happening in my life that it was just crazy, looking back.

"I'm in a really different frame of mind - I'm not pregnant as a start - so that works so I can only do good now."