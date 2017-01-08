John Isner scrapes through to ASB Classic quarter-finals

American John Isner has progressed from the ASB Classic second round on a day where tournament favourites struggled.

John Isner. Source: Photosport

Having already seen the departure of Spaniards Roberto Bautista-Agut and David Ferrer, Isner's position as the highest seed left in the tournament was under threat during his encounter with Tunisian Malek Jaziri.

Having stormed in front to take the first set 6-3, Isner then dropped to lose the second set by the same scoreline.

Things didn't get any easier in the third for crowd favourite Isner, requiring a third set tie-breaker to decide the match.

In the end, Isner prevailed.