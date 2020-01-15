John Isner knocks defending champion Tennys Sandgren out of the ASB Classic

Two-time champion John Isner has knocked defending champion Tennys Sandgren out of the ASB Classic in the second round.
John Isner. Source: Photosport
The giant American came from a set down to beat his compatriot 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in a 2-hour, 15-minute slugfest on centre court at Stanley Street.
Tie breakers were needed to split the big serving rivals in the first two sets before Isner secured the first break of the match in the fifth game of the deciding set.
Isner, who won the Auckland tournament in 2010 and 2014, will face the winner of today’s Andreas Seppi-Kyle Edmund match in the quarter-finals.