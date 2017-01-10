Joao Susa survives scare to open ASB Classic

Last year's ASB Classic runner-up, Joao Sousa, has survived a first round scare to knock American Donald Young out of the tournament 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-2.

Joao Sousa Source: Photosport

Playing in radiant sunshine, Portuguese world No. 57 Sousa dominated his own service - winning 92 per cent of points when landing his first serve in - while also troubling Young on return by raising 14 break point opportunities.

But was a battle. Aged 28 like Sousa and ranked just four places below the Portuguese, Young proved an even match-up.

The two players traded games in the opening set to take it to a tie-breaker where Sousa held a 4-1 lead, before a determined Young battled back.

Slashing left-handed forehands to all corners of the court, the American eventually claimed the decider 10-8.

Refocusing, Sousa broke Young early in the second set and never relinquished his lead, claiming the set 6-4 before cruising to victory in the third.

Like Sousa, tournament officials will have also breathed a sigh of relief to see the men's tournament get under way under bright skies after last week's women's tournament was almost washed out by severe rain.

Earlier, eighth seed Andrey Rublev withdrew from the men's singles competition due to a right arm injury.

He has been replaced by lucky loser, Slovakian Lukas Lacko.