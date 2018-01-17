Jo-Wilfried Tsonga mounts amazing comeback to beat Canadian young-gun at Australian Open

Crowd favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, mounting a remarkable comeback to defeat Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates his win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships. Source: Associated Press

Tsonga trailed 5-2 in the fifth set today before breaking his 18-year-old opponent's serve twice to claim victory in three hours and 36 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.



The popular Frenchman is now set to take on Nick Kyrgios in the third round should the top-ranked Australian defeat Serbia's Viktor Troicki this evening.



Appearing at his first Australian Open and third grand slam, world No.50 Shapovalov looked to be cruising when he claimed the third set in just 26 minutes.



But Tsonga, 14 years Shapovalov's senior and with almost 600 more career matches to his name, found his serve in the fourth set to send the match to a decider.



With both men chancing their arm at the net, Shapovalov continued to unleash outrageous winners.

But he appeared to lose his nerve in the decider, giving up service breaks at pivotal moments.