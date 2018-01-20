Jo-Wilfried Tsonga loses the plot in Australian Open loss to Nick Kyrgios, threatens to fight fan despite umpire's pleas to stop

When Nick Kyrgios is on court, the 22-year-old is usually the hothead.

But his third-round opponent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was the centre of Australian Open drama on Friday night, threatening to fight a patron who kept interrupting him during the match.



The Frenchman was beaten in four sets by Kyrgios, recording his earliest exit from Melbourne Park since 2007.

Kyrgios beat Tsonga 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

He was issued a code violation for losing his cool after dumping the third-set tiebreak to the Australian.



Speaking in French, Tsonga said "bring him down here, I'll settle his account".



He raged at the umpire for failing to intervene, though the berating from the crowd eventually ceased.



"On the set point in between the first serve and the second, the guy was talking to me and telling me, 'you are under pressure now, you are under pressure now', when I was bouncing my balls," Tsonga explained.



"I lost it and I drive a little bit crazy.



"The guy was feeling safe because he was, you know, upstairs (in the crowd).



"I just tell him, come (to the court) now to see if you feel the pressure or not."



It remains to be seen if Tsonga will be fined for the unusual incident.



There was no bad blood between the players, with Tsonga sharing a warm embrace with Kyrgios at the net.



"I just tell him congratulations, just make it, just make it," he said.



"He play good match today. Why not play even better in the next round."

