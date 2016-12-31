'I've got nothing to lose' - Kiwi teen Jade Lewis excited over match-up with Venus Williams

It's a tough draw for a first-timer at the ASB Classic, but 18-year-old Jade Lewis is stoked about having Venus Williams as her first opponent next week.

"I've got nothing to lose, so I'll just go out there and play my best tennis hopefully, and just see what happens," Lewis told 1 NEWS.

The promising youth is competing in the tournement for the first time after being handed a wildcard into the main draw.

She was seen training today and appeared pretty calm in the face of the game she had ahead.

"She's one of the greatest players, so it's pretty cool playing someone like that."