'I've dreamt of this moment for so many years' – Caroline Wozniacki elated after winning Australian Open

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki has revealed she contemplated giving tennis away during a depressing run with injury that sent her plummeting down the rankings.

Wozniacki won her first ever Grand Slam after defeating Simona Halep in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

After spending 67 weeks atop the rankings between 2010 and 2012, Wozniacki slipped to 74th in the world in August 2016, leaving the Dane disillusioned and wondering whether or to carry on.

"I think players sometimes, they just get so frustrated. When you're hurt, you say all sorts of stuff," Wozniacki said after becoming Denmark's first grand slam singles champion with a captivating 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 win over Simona Halep last night.

"I've been through a few injuries. I think the most frustrating part was that when I was healthy I knew I can beat anyone.

"Then being injured and not being able to practise properly and losing to players I should be beating, that's really frustrating.

"Yeah, at that point, you're thinking so is it really worth it to keep going.

"I had a great year (last year). Great run after that. The rest is history."

After backing up her domination of the season-ending championships in Singapore with her long-awaited grand slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park, the 27-year-old will return to world No.1 tomorrow.

"It's incredible. Not only am I Australian Open champion but a grand slam champion. I'm back to world No.1," Wozniacki beamed as she cradled the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

"It's surreal. I knew today was going to be an incredible day or a day where I'll be sad leaving the court. It was my day today. I'm just so thankful.

"I've believed in myself for so long. I've been a little unlucky. Played players that were better than me on the day.

"In the previous grand slams I've been close. These two weeks it's been going my way. Sometimes there needs to be a little luck.

"I could have been out in the second round."

The second seed had to fight off two match points from 5-1 down in the deciding set of her second-round win over Jana Fett.

Wozniacki said she never felt safe against Halep either, until the top-seeded Romanian finally netted a backhand on match point after two hours and 49 minutes of enthralling tennis.

"It was a crazy match. I didn't know who was going to win," Wozniacki said.

"At no point did I feel comfortable."

