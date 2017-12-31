'I've been there before' - Caroline Wozniacki unfazed over possible vault to world no.1 at ASB Classic

Victory at the ASB Classic could catapult Caroline Wozniacki back to world No.1, but the Danish tennis star isn't having a bar of it.



Wozniacki - currently ranked third in the world - heads into Tuesday's first- round Classic match against Madison Brengle as a firm tournament favourite, having finished off her 2017 campaign with victory at the ATP Finals in Singapore.



An Auckland win could also send the 27-year-old counter-puncher back to the top of the tennis world, depending on the results of current No.1 Simona Halep at the Shenzhen Open and No.2 Garbine Muguruza at the Brisbane International.



Yet Wozniacki wasn't worried by any of that.



The Miami-based ace - still on the hunt for her first grand slam title - said she'd be chuffed to earn top ranking but didn't place it high on her priority list.



"That'd be awesome, amazing, but I've been there before, it's something I've done - it's not something I feel like I really have to achieve," Wozniacki said.



"I'm just enjoying that I've been playing well and honestly, right now, I think my main focus is just trying to get in that match rhythm, it's always difficult."



The 2018 Classic marks Wozniacki's fourth consecutive stint in Auckland, having made the final in 2015, the semi-final in 2016 and the quarters last year.



She felt there was no better place to start the year.



Should Auckland's fickle weather hold out, Wozniacki will take on the American Brengle on Tuesday - the vanquisher of Serena Williams in last year's event.



The two players have gone head-to-head twice before, with Wozniacki emerging triumphant on both occasions, in Luxembourg in 2016 and Miami in 2015.



"It's been a full year - I've played her a few times before and obviously she's a tricky opponent. I'm just going to go out there and do my best," Wozniacki said.

