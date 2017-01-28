 

'It's special to play with Roger again' - Rafael Nadal on Aussie Open final showdown against old foe Federer

Rafael Nadal says his Australian Open final against old foe Roger Federer will be extra special considering the mountain both men had to climb to reach it.

Nadal admitted facing his old rival will be 'special' as they are set to face off in tomorrow's Australian Open final.
The greatest rivalry in tennis history is set for another chapter after Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set marathon to book his place in tomorrow's final against Federer.

The Spanish bull was made to fight tooth and nail but showed glimpses of his astonishing best, prevailing over Bulgarian 15th seed Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in just short of five hours.

For Nadal, who endured an injury-ravaged 2016, the prospect of making the final at Melbourne Park had seemed impossibly remote at the start of the year.

The same was true for 35-year-old Federer, who had fallen to No.17 in the world after six months out following knee surgery last year.

The legends were resigned to playing mini tennis with some juniors last time they met on a court, but tomorrow will square off in a grand slam final many - including themselves - felt was beyond them.

"It's special (to) play with Roger again in a final of a grand slam. I cannot lie. It's great," Nadal said.

Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.
"It's exciting for me and for both of us that we are still there and we still fighting for important events. So that's important for us, I think. That's very special."

Former world No.1 Andy Roddick earlier in the week described a Nadal-Federer final as potentially "the biggest match ever in Australian Open history - and maybe grand slam history".

The decorated duo, who have won a combined 31 grand slam singles titles, last met in the final of a major at Roland Garros in 2011 when Nadal prevailed in four sets.

Nadal holds a 6-2 lead over the Swiss maestro in grand slam deciders and was also the victor in the duo's only previous Australian Open final, prevailing in a five-set epic in 2009.

But Nadal said his past triumphs counted for little considering how much time had passed since they last competed in a final.

The ninth seed will be forced to recover quickly from his gruelling match against Dimitrov, with Federer enjoying an extra day off after beating Stan Wawrinka, also in five sets, but almost two hours less, in his semi-final on Thursday night.

"It's a very important match for both of us," Nadal said.

"I hope to be ready to compete well again. I need to go back to the hotel, to rest well, and to recover from now."

The Spaniard fended off a late comeback by the French showman to book his spot in the last eight after a four-set battle.

