 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'It's special to play with Roger again in a final' – Nadal on facing old foe Federer

share

Source:

Australian Open TV

Nadal admitted facing his old rival will be 'special' as they are set to face off in tomorrow's Australian Open final.
Source: Australian Open TV

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:09
2
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

00:28
3
Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

00:21
4
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:59
5
The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

The skydiving pair crashed on landing just after 8 this morning.


00:17
It took the Zempel family five hours to build this massive pre-historic beast.

Video: US family build giant snow dinosaur

A father in Minnesota made the most of the cold weather building a family pet out of snow.

00:36
Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.

'Are you OK?' – Chicago Police Superintendent sways then collapses during press conference

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.


02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'This is not the start of a new trend' - bad January weather doesn't back holiday move, scientists say

Although February tends to be warmer and drier it's not the same across the country.

00:09
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ