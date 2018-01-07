 

'It's one of the events I've never won' - Caroline Wozniacki remaining positive despite coming up short at ASB Classic

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has tipped her hat to the in-form Julia Goerges after the German beat her to the ASB Classic crown, and says she's still primed for an Australian Open tilt.

The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.
Source: SKY

Wozniacki fell 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in Sunday afternoon's final, having struggled to match the world No.14 Goerges' powerful service game.

Yet the soon-to-be world No.2 told reporters post-match that there were plenty of silver linings to her defeat.

She had played solid tennis throughout the whole week, earned the WTA No.2 ranking and shaken off her off-season rust.

Goerges was simply the better play on the day, perpetuating a three-month winning streak that stretches back to October.

"She played really well, playing very aggressively and things were going in for her - she made it difficult for me," the top-seeded Wozniacki said.

"The serves on key points, she hit aces almost every time.

"It always hurts to lose but, at the end of the day, it's been a great week and there are lots of positives I can bring with me - I'm not going to be too upset, just take this as a positive, that I made it to the final."

The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sunday's loss marks another near miss for the 27-year-old Wozniacki, who has now lost in two Classic finals, a semi-final and two quarter-finals.

She said she'd keep plugging away until she claims an Auckland title win, and that the most important thing was preparing well for Melbourne.

In the lead-up to the final, Wozniacki defeated Croatian Petra Martic and Americans Madison Brengle, Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery.

"It's one of the events I've never won and there's not many places where I haven't won so it's definitely a motivation," Wozniacki said.

"It's kind of hard at the beginning of the year, you want to get going, get your game into place and I feel like I've done that well in the past and played well, but just haven't been able to take that last step."

