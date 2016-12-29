'It's a dual edged sword' – ASB Classic director on Ana Ivanovic’s retirement

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.
Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.
"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.
The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More