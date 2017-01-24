 

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

Rafael Nadal is usually quite articulate in his on-court interviews in Rod Laver Arena with Jim Courier, a former player turned commentator with a knack for getting the players to loosen up.

Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.
But after his fourth-round win over Gael Monfils on Monday, Nadal was momentarily at a loss for words.

When Courier noted this is the first time in 10 trips to the Australian Open that Nadal had brought his girlfriend with him, the Spaniard quipped, "After 10 years finally, my girlfriend gets a wild card to come here."

As Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands, along with the rest of the crowd, Courier pressed Nadal on why she would need a wild card to make the trip. Isn't she a main draw player?

Nadal started to say something, then paused.

"You know," he said with a smile. "Better we stop here."

Top
