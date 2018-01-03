'It's always an experience' - Jade Lewis takes positives after early ASB Classic exit

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis hopes her brief stint at this year's ASB Classic and a treble of upcoming ITF tournaments in Egypt can help her prepare for a 2018 Fed Cup run with New Zealand, starting in February.



Lewis was downed 6-4 6-3 by Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova in the Classic first round on Tuesday, falling out of her home event at the first hurdle.



She was beaten at the same stage by Venus Williams in 2017.



The 19-year-old Lewis, ranked No.1051 in the world by the WTA, was left to rue missed opportunities post-match, saying she had what it took to win.



But she simply couldn't seize the crucial service break against the world No.138 Kuzmova's powerful service game and ability to keep rallies alive.



Kuzmova, also aged 19, hit nine aces in total.



"It's always an experience, just because I'm playing ranked players I'd never be usually playing, but level-wise there's not much difference," Lewis said.



"I played decently, definitely I was trying my hardest and had a couple more opportunities where I should've been playing more aggressively."



Following her Classic doubles run alongside Taiwanese partner Shu-Ying Hsieh, the US-based Lewis will head to Egypt for three ITF $15,000 tournaments.



She will then meet up with her New Zealand teammates for their Fed Cup promotion tilt from Asia-Oceania Group II, to take place in Bahrain in February.



Lewis said she couldn't wait to represent her country.



"I mean, my best tennis, I would've changed that match around - (so) just going to take this match and bring it into the next tournaments," Lewis said.

