 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'It's always an experience' - Jade Lewis takes positives after early ASB Classic exit

share

Source:

AAP

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis hopes her brief stint at this year's ASB Classic and a treble of upcoming ITF tournaments in Egypt can help her prepare for a 2018 Fed Cup run with New Zealand, starting in February.

Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.
Source: SKY

Lewis was downed 6-4 6-3 by Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova in the Classic first round on Tuesday, falling out of her home event at the first hurdle.

She was beaten at the same stage by Venus Williams in 2017.

The 19-year-old Lewis, ranked No.1051 in the world by the WTA, was left to rue missed opportunities post-match, saying she had what it took to win.

But she simply couldn't seize the crucial service break against the world No.138 Kuzmova's powerful service game and ability to keep rallies alive.

Kuzmova, also aged 19, hit nine aces in total.

"It's always an experience, just because I'm playing ranked players I'd never be usually playing, but level-wise there's not much difference," Lewis said.

"I played decently, definitely I was trying my hardest and had a couple more opportunities where I should've been playing more aggressively."

Following her Classic doubles run alongside Taiwanese partner Shu-Ying Hsieh, the US-based Lewis will head to Egypt for three ITF $15,000 tournaments.

She will then meet up with her New Zealand teammates for their Fed Cup promotion tilt from Asia-Oceania Group II, to take place in Bahrain in February.

Lewis said she couldn't wait to represent her country.

"I mean, my best tennis, I would've changed that match around - (so) just going to take this match and bring it into the next tournaments," Lewis said.

Lewis will play alongside Hsieh against Japanese player Nao Hibino and Croatian Darija Jurak in Wednesday's first-round doubles action.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
McCullum's 61 matched with Lynn's 63 spearheaded Brisbane to a nine wicket win with five overs to spare.

Bash Brothers Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn at destructive best as barrage of high-flying sixes lead Heat to easy BBL win

00:30
2
Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.

'It's always an experience' - Jade Lewis takes positives after early ASB Classic exit

00:47
3
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

Luke 'The Jedi' Jumeau joins other NZ-born fighters on UFC221 fight card in Perth

00:23
4
Devcich anchored the ND innings, his 88 coming off 51 balls as the visitors cruised home with four overs to spare.

Anton Devcich clobbers ball all around Dunedin as Knights coast to easy nine-wicket win over Volts

5

Jarryd Hayne to front media for first time since rape allegation in post-training press conference

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

00:40
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

A series of videos showing violent fighting were uploaded to Facebook last night.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 