 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Incoming weather bomb likely to ruin chances of quarter-finals action at ASB Classic

share

Source:

NZN

Julia Goerges has 10 weather apps on her smartphone, and they're all saying the same thing for Auckland on Thursday.

Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Volunteers dry the rain-soaked Centre court at the ASB Tennis Centre in Parnell.

Source: Photosport

Rain, rain and more rain.

A weather-bomb is set to hit the City of Sails around midday on Thursday, rendering any women's singles tennis at the ASB Classic a near impossibility.

As a result, the second-seeded Goerges may find her quarter-final against unheralded Slovenian Polona Hercog postponed to Friday - or later.

But the German world No.14 isn't too fazed.

She told reporters she found pre-match anticipation easy to handle, busying herself chatting with family back home or hanging out in her hotel.

Down time and rest also had their perks.

"Maybe you want to hope it's a bit different," Goerges said.

"You never know what's going to turn up, I think I'm probably used to all the weather conditions we've had (in Auckland) in previous years.

"I really don't care, I have a great team around me helping me to be as best prepared as I can, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

Read more: Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

Goerges brushed off the second-round Classic challenge of Viktoria Kuzmova on Wednesday, winning 6-4 6-0 and playing her opponent off the court.

It continues a rich vein of form for the Auckland regular, who is on a three-month winning run and won successive tournaments in Moscow and Zhuhai.

She also has an easier run to the final than title rivals such as Caroline Wozniacki, with only Barbora Strycova appearing genuine opposition.

Goerges will play Hercog next, weather permitting, while the Czech Strycova - who beat Swede Johanna Larsson - will take on Su-Wei Hsieh.

Yet the 29-year-old was keeping her feet on the ground.

"I felt much more calm than I did in the first round and it's just the way you get used to the match conditions again after a long break," Goerges said.

"You never know what's going to come but obviously, when you have a match, you always feel different for the next match."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore, right, challenges for the ball against West Ham.

West Bromwich midfielder admits confronting fan after remarks made about dead son

00:37
2
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

00:30
3
New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 119 runs at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Ruthless Black Caps seal T20 series with record-breaking victory against Windies

4
Novak Djokovic has his elbow attended to at Wimbledon.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open


00:22
5
The Black Caps' skipper was his usual classy self with this shot.

Kane Williamson leaves commentators purring with immaculate straight six against Windies

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

According to MetService, 7.6mm of rain has fallen in Kaitaia in an hour this morning and it's expected to head south.

00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.

00:31
Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.

00:22
Fire crews from the region have worked overnight to protect neighbouring homes in Wanaka from the scrub fire.

New video shows helicopters with monsoon buckets dampening blaze on Wanaka's Mt Roy since daybreak

The fire has been burning in grass and scrub on steep slopes on the western side of Lake Wanaka since yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 