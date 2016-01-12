Incoming weather bomb likely to ruin chances of quarter-finals action at ASB Classic

Julia Goerges has 10 weather apps on her smartphone, and they're all saying the same thing for Auckland on Thursday.

Volunteers dry the rain-soaked Centre court at the ASB Tennis Centre in Parnell. Source: Photosport

Rain, rain and more rain.

A weather-bomb is set to hit the City of Sails around midday on Thursday, rendering any women's singles tennis at the ASB Classic a near impossibility.

As a result, the second-seeded Goerges may find her quarter-final against unheralded Slovenian Polona Hercog postponed to Friday - or later.

But the German world No.14 isn't too fazed.

She told reporters she found pre-match anticipation easy to handle, busying herself chatting with family back home or hanging out in her hotel.

Down time and rest also had their perks.

"Maybe you want to hope it's a bit different," Goerges said.

"You never know what's going to turn up, I think I'm probably used to all the weather conditions we've had (in Auckland) in previous years.

"I really don't care, I have a great team around me helping me to be as best prepared as I can, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

Goerges brushed off the second-round Classic challenge of Viktoria Kuzmova on Wednesday, winning 6-4 6-0 and playing her opponent off the court.

It continues a rich vein of form for the Auckland regular, who is on a three-month winning run and won successive tournaments in Moscow and Zhuhai.

She also has an easier run to the final than title rivals such as Caroline Wozniacki, with only Barbora Strycova appearing genuine opposition.

Goerges will play Hercog next, weather permitting, while the Czech Strycova - who beat Swede Johanna Larsson - will take on Su-Wei Hsieh.

Yet the 29-year-old was keeping her feet on the ground.

"I felt much more calm than I did in the first round and it's just the way you get used to the match conditions again after a long break," Goerges said.