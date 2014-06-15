In-form Grigor Dimitrov to face seed-slayer Denis Istomin in mouthwatering Aussie Open fourth round

Grigor Dimitrov might finally be living up to the hype.

Grigor Dimitrov takes the applause after his upset win over Stan Wawrinka. Source: Associated Press

The Bulgarian world No.15 has stormed into the Australian Open fourth round with a dominant win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Dimitrov booked his place in the final 16 with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over the veteran Frenchman and was rarely troubled.

The win took him a tick over two hours and after taking out the Brisbane title was his eighth straight win of 2017.

Dimitrov said despite winning the title in Brisbane, it was this match against Gasquet that has given him the most confidence for his Australian Open assault.

"A match like that, it helps me. It helps me to have more confidence, to feel better on the court, more secure in my shots," Dimitrov said.

"I take a lot of positives out of that match. The first couple of matches were so-so in my opinion.

"To be able to come out tonight and step up against a player like Richard, it means a lot to me."

In the three sets Dimitrov blasted an astonishing 48 winners, while making just 26 unforced errors as he overpowered Gasquet, who was continually forced deep behind the baseline throughout the match.

Gasquet could do little during the match and after but admit that Dimitrov was the better man and has upped his game of late.

"He won in Brisbane, winning (against) big players," Gasquet said.

"He played well. I have not so many chances against him today."

Dimitrov will next face unseeded Uzbek Denis Istomin in the fourth round.

Istomin has taken out consecutive seeds, first beating world No.2 Novak Djokovic in five sets and then 30th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-2.