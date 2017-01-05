'I'm very extreme' - Barbora Strycova not afraid of showing emotion on court

 

Barbora Strycova is a very emotional person.

Barbora Strycova in action during the 2017 ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

"Not only on the court, off the court - I feel a lot, I feel happiness a lot, I'm very extreme," the Czech tennis player and ASB Classic third seed said.

Combustible and self-depreciating, the world No.23 Strycova lashed out at herself on multiple occasions in Wednesday's second-round Classic tie against Swede Johanna Larsson but eventually rolled to a 6-1 6-7 (7-3) 6-2 triumph.

She'll now face Su-Wei Hsieh in the quarterfinals.

Yet despite her obvious second-set irritation, as her unforced errors count racked up and she blew a 5-2 lead, the 31-year-old wasn't too upset post-match.

The Plzen-born Strycova felt she had successfully refocused for the third set, in which she blew Larsson away with plenty of clinical ground strokes.

It boded well for the remainder of the Classic.

"Yeah, I was supposed to finish it in two sets - I had 6-1 5-2 and didn't make it, but I'm happy that I could refocus after the second set," Strycova said.

"It's not easy when you lose like that, to refocus.

"I just sat on the bench, thinking about what I have to do and focusing on myself, breathing, the plan for every time I approach a game - it worked."

