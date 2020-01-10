TODAY |

'I'm trying to be more positive' - Serena Williams exasperated by Auckland wind during ASB Classic win

She’s winning, but Serena Williams remains exasperated with Auckland’s windy conditions.

One end at Stanley St centre court was particularly problematic for the top seed in her quarter-final win.

Williams overcame the wind and German Laura Siegemund to win through to the semi-finals of the ASB Classic with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

“I’m trying to be more positive - attitude - but I got negative in the end it was just so windy,” Williams said after the match.

“I’m definitely not super comfortable, I’m trying, I’m trying, I feel I would do a little bit better if I wasn’t hitting in a conundra of wind so but we were both in the same conditions and she was fine with it so I got to do a little bit better.”

“Hey it’s usually just good preparation right?”

"It was good for me to fight ... she stepped up and hit a lot of good winners. It was not easy. I had to step up and play a little better and get through it."

The win ensures Williams' best tournament performance before Melbourne Park in more than a decade, given the legendary American usually skips ranked lead-up events.

Williams will play either Amanda Anisimova or Eugenie Bouchard in the next round.

