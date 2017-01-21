 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'I'm super focused': Serena Williams cruises into Aussie Open fourth round

share

Source:

AAP

Serena Williams has proven herself too powerful, too smart and too good for countrywoman Nicole Gibbs, cruising into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The world No.2 hardly broke a sweat, beating fellow American Nicole Gibbs in straight sets.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The world no.2 ousted Gibbs, ranked 90 places lower, in just 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena today with a 6-1 6-3 mauling.

The six-time winner at Melbourne Park faces 16th seed Barbora Strycova in the round of 16 and will start heavy favourite after another dominant display.

Williams stared down every challenge from the 23-year-old Gibbs, but dropped serve for just the second time in the tournament when attempting to serve out the match.

It didn't matter as Williams broke back in the next game to close out the contest.

The 35-year-old said the victory, achieved in glorious sunshine, "felt really good" despite their off-court friendship.

"She's such an amazing person, especially off the court," she said.

"I always take every (opponent) super serious. I'm super focused. That's what I do.

"It was really good to get this under my belt."

The win continues a tremendous tournament so far from the tennis great.

Against the well-credentialed Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova in the opening two rounds, Williams achieved straight-sets successes.

Williams has spent less than four hours on court for her three wins.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

00:27
2
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:30
3
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

01:46
4
The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

00:51
5
The world No.2 hardly broke a sweat, beating fellow American Nicole Gibbs in straight sets.

'I'm super focused': Serena Williams cruises into Aussie Open fourth round


Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ