'I'm super focused': Serena Williams cruises into Aussie Open fourth round

Serena Williams has proven herself too powerful, too smart and too good for countrywoman Nicole Gibbs, cruising into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The world no.2 ousted Gibbs, ranked 90 places lower, in just 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena today with a 6-1 6-3 mauling.

The six-time winner at Melbourne Park faces 16th seed Barbora Strycova in the round of 16 and will start heavy favourite after another dominant display.

Williams stared down every challenge from the 23-year-old Gibbs, but dropped serve for just the second time in the tournament when attempting to serve out the match.

It didn't matter as Williams broke back in the next game to close out the contest.

The 35-year-old said the victory, achieved in glorious sunshine, "felt really good" despite their off-court friendship.

"She's such an amazing person, especially off the court," she said.

"I always take every (opponent) super serious. I'm super focused. That's what I do.

"It was really good to get this under my belt."

The win continues a tremendous tournament so far from the tennis great.

Against the well-credentialed Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova in the opening two rounds, Williams achieved straight-sets successes.