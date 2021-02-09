'I'm going to p*** my pants' - tennis star loses cool after being denied toilet break

World number 12 Denis Shapovalov got into a verbal stoush with an umpire during his Australian Open first round match last night, claiming he would wet his pants if his request to take a bathroom break was denied.

The 21-year-old Canadian held on to beat his opponent Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, after saving a breakpoint in the last game, in a 3-hour, 55-minute marathon that ended at 12:49 a.m. local time.

But after dropping the fourth set after being on the cusp of victory, a frustrated Shapovalov requested a bathroom break, and got into a heated argument after his request was denied.

"What do you mean I can't go, will you disqualify me?" the Canadian exclaimed.

"I have to pee. I'm going to p*** my pants."

Shapovalov then told the umpire he would "p*** in a bottle" as he became increasingly infuriated by the situation, and was eventually allowed to leave in the next break.

He returned and broke Sinner's serve in the final set to secure victory.

“Definitely today was just, I think, incredible tennis from both of us," Shapovalov said.

“Honestly, Jannik is super talented. He’s such an amazing player. You know, he’s a great guy, great worker. I’m sure he’s going to be a very, very tough opponent in the future."

For Sinner, it was an early end to his fifth major and an up-and-down month Down Under.

Even at the end, he had a chance to force another game.

He saved a match point and then earned a breakpoint when Shapovalov double-faulted at deuce, but his attempted passing shot to win it sailed just wide.

After taking the loss against Shapovalov, Sinner was circumspect.

“I don’t think it hurt me, to be honest," he said of his hectic week.

“Obviously, I started to feel a bit tired after, but I think I can learn many things from that. I'm already looking forward to playing the next tournament with the right mentality."

Shapovalov, at 21 and in the relatively rare position of being the older guy on court, admitted his experience proved to be the difference.

“I was able to kind of rest the last couple of days, and he’s had to play some difficult, very difficult matches — he played yesterday literally the final," Shapovalov said.

“It’s definitely never easy before a Grand Slam, but for sure it was in my head and definitely gave me a little bit of confidence. You know, I did feel like I was probably the fresher guy on the court."