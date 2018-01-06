 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'I'm glad with my performance after days off!' Julia Goerges makes ASB Classic semis with straight-sets win

share

Source:

NZN

German second seed Julia Goerges has shrugged off a rain delay to beat Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4 in her ASB Classic quarter-final.

The German second seed wanted to wrap the match as quickly as possible knowing she plays again tonight.
Source: SKY

In keeping with Thursday and Friday's lousy Auckland weather, the heavens opened early on Saturday, with the two players still in their first game.

The rain halted the match for half an hour but didn't break Goerges' mental focus, as she dispatched her Slovenian foe in 90 minutes.

Over the course of the match, the world No.14 smashed four aces and also won more than 40 per cent of all return-game points.

She'll face either Su-Wei Hsieh or temperamental third-seed Czech Barbora Strycova in her semi-final, depending on their quarter-final result.

The women's singles schedule is heavily backlogged due to Thursday and Friday's Auckland downpours, which cancelled all play and pushed both the quarter-finals and semi-finals into Saturday.

The final will now be held on Sunday.

Weather also forced tournament organisers to push the women's doubles competition indoors on Friday, with both semi-finals taking place inside.

In the doubles final, which will be held on Sunday, favourites Sara Errani and Bibiane Schoofs will take on Japanese duo Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

00:27
2
s

'I'll have to have one of those concussion test things!' Baz takes friendly fire after BBL teammate's throw nails him in back of the head

00:29
3
The Thunder's Kiwi star could have been playing rugby in the 127-117 victory.

Steven Adams thrown to floor by Clippers' Blake Griffin in big OKC win

00:30
4
Brendon McCullum's Heat won the match by 49 runs, moving them to share top of the table with the Scorchers as a result.

Baz slices ball away for four all around The Gabba as Heat end Scorchers' unbeaten BBL start

01:42
5
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 