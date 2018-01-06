'I'm glad with my performance after days off!' Julia Goerges makes ASB Classic semis with straight-sets win

German second seed Julia Goerges has shrugged off a rain delay to beat Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4 in her ASB Classic quarter-final.

In keeping with Thursday and Friday's lousy Auckland weather, the heavens opened early on Saturday, with the two players still in their first game.

The rain halted the match for half an hour but didn't break Goerges' mental focus, as she dispatched her Slovenian foe in 90 minutes.

Over the course of the match, the world No.14 smashed four aces and also won more than 40 per cent of all return-game points.

She'll face either Su-Wei Hsieh or temperamental third-seed Czech Barbora Strycova in her semi-final, depending on their quarter-final result.

The women's singles schedule is heavily backlogged due to Thursday and Friday's Auckland downpours, which cancelled all play and pushed both the quarter-finals and semi-finals into Saturday.

The final will now be held on Sunday.

Weather also forced tournament organisers to push the women's doubles competition indoors on Friday, with both semi-finals taking place inside.